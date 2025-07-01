Ayrshire mentor named Social Media Marketing Specialist of the Year

Amanda Hughes, a social media mentor based in North Ayrshire, has been awarded Social Media Marketing Specialist of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards 2025/26.

Amanda supports small business owners in a variety of ways, offering support via her online membership group, a purpose-built content planner, and her popular podcast and was recognised for her accessible, down-to-earth approach to digital marketing and content creation. The award highlights her commitment to making social media fun, easy and profitable for small business owners.

“So many small business owners are out there pouring time into social media and seeing zero return,” said Amanda. “My mission is to help them show up with confidence and strategy so that the time they spend actually leads to visibility and sales.”

Amanda launched her mentoring business following a PTSD diagnosis following the traumatic health challenges faced by her young son. Now, she combines lived experience with marketing expertise to support entrepreneurs across the UK through her online community.

