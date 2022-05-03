Ayrshire facilities management firm creates 100 jobs after Covid pivot move

Confida FM, founded by its managing director, Lorraine Murray, specialises in outsourcing cleaning, security and property services across Scotland and the rest of the UK. Founded five years ago, the firm works with both commercial and public sector customers.

When the pandemic struck and the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, the firm saw its turnover drop by more than a third. Bosses decided to pivot operations and tap into new demand from clients in need of its services, including the ambulance service, NHS and local authorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bank of Scotland provided a six-figure funding package to help the business expand and increase its working capital to help mitigate any potential cash flow pressures.

The firm, which expects to close the financial year with a turnover of £8.5 million, was able to create more than 100 jobs as well as increase support for front-line workers.

Murray said: “Over the past five years, we’ve developed our offering across the UK and have become known for our high-quality service. Because of this, we were able to pivot our business model when the pandemic first struck and deliver vital services to a growing number of front-line clients.

“Making the decision to adapt allowed us to grow both organically and with new customers.

“Over the coming months, we’ll further develop our internal portal which provides clients with real time information on delivery times and stock levels - something that has been vital throughout the pandemic.”

Confida FM specialises in outsourcing cleaning, security and property services across Scotland and the rest of the UK. Picture: Jeff Holmes

John Fulham, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Last year we surveyed more than 1,200 firms to examine the impact the pandemic was having on business operations across the country. The results show that almost half had to adapt over the course of the pandemic and more than a third said they planned to keep their changes in the long term.