Ayrshire butcher revs up sales with Asda exclusive

An Ayrshire family butcher has inked an exclusive deal with Asda to stock its new child-friendly sausage range, as it gears up for expansion.

We Hae Meat has secured a contract that will see its tractor-shaped beef sausage slices sold in 52 Scottish stores, with sales expected to top 150,000 slices in the first year.

The new deal is the butcher’s first range of healthier sausage products aimed at children, following recent investment in new equipment and manufacturing processes.

It claims the range contains 50 per cent less fat and salt per 100g than other Scottish kids sausage products.

The new line adds to ten We Hae Meat products already available in Asda supermarkets.

Director Carlyn Paton said “The new deal marks the start of We Hae Meat’s expansion into the kid’s sausage market, helping us to meet the growing demand for high quality and convenient meat products, which have the right balance for health and well-being for children.

“We’ve three children ourselves, so our priority was to create a product which delivers on nutritional value as well as taste.”