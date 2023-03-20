An Ayrshire-based firm specialising in local exhaust ventilation (LEV) says it is creating a new factory to meet demand as it looks set to achieve a 90 per cent growth rate in the 12 months ending this coming June.

Compliance LEV, which explains that it helps manufacturers cut costs, “dramatically” reduce energy usage, and improve health in the workplace, says the expected trajectory comes after it increased revenues by 75 per cent in the prior year. The firm, which was founded in 2017, added that its accelerating rate of expansion has prompted it to start work on the new factory that is expected to be ready around the time in the summer that it confirms its results.

The business added that its progress has been catalysed by its development of a “revolutionary” oil mist product for computer numerical control (CNC) machines such as drills, lathes, mills and grinders, which cuts power consumption by between about half and 68 per cent. Additionally, it stated that oil mist filtration captures the mist and fumes from metalworking fluids used as lubricants or coolants that otherwise could create a health hazard, coat machinery, and damage the environment if released into the atmosphere.

Founder Kevin Simmonds said: “The rocketing costs of energy, and the global threats to its availability over the past year, have focused everyone’s minds on security of energy supply as well as finding every possible avenue to reduce consumption. The enormous savings which we have demonstrated, and independently verified on more than 200 installations, have clearly caught the attention of the CNC sector and have driven unprecedented levels of new business our way.

“As a consequence, we are absolutely confident that the 90 per cent growth rate will be achieved and that we will be able to continue serving a market which is rapidly expanding, driven by efficiency imperatives and new areas of enterprise.”

Compliance LEV also says its offering results in an 80 per cent drop in CNC machine downtime and a 90 per cent reduction in filters that would otherwise be going to landfill, while its clients are seeing a one- to two-year return on their investment.

The company is focused on testing and maintaining systems, and reviewing customer facilities for compliance with LEV regulations. It added that it “incorporates a design review into its examination and test phase and its project team rectifies any non-compliance”.

As well as extraction for the metalworking industry, it deals with wood dust, titanium dust, chemicals, respirable crystalline silica, soldering, organic and weld fumes, working with some of the UK’s largest engineering and pharmaceutical companies, and has clients in sectors as diverse as food production, paper manufacturing, quarrying and aerospace.