Award-winning Scottish drinks firm puts brand up for sale

An awarding-winning Glasgow drinks venture has put its brand and and associated assets up for sale.

Slange Var is said to have a “robust intellectual property portfolio”, including internationally registered trademarks for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food products. Bosses are also considering limited brand licensing opportunities, including product-specific collaborations.

The firm - whose name derives from the phonetic rendering of the Scottish Gaelic for “cheers to your health” - was recently listed in the Metis IP100, an international index that ranks intellectual property-rich companies, based on the quality and commercial potential of their IP portfolios.

The Slange Var drinks venture was founded around a decade ago.

The company has not placed a minimum value on the proposed sale, which includes internationally registered trademarks, recipes, domain names and associated digital assets.

Founder Sarah Dougan believes it is a lucrative brand for an international drinks’ producer, particularly one selling into markets with a large Scottish diaspora, such as North America, Australia and New Zealand.

“Slange Var is a brand with incredible potential, just waiting for the right partner to take it to the next level,” she said. “We have worked with care and conviction to build a brand that reflects Scottish heritage, quality and a strong commitment to sustainability that extends beyond the bottle.”

James Espey, a shareholder in Slange Var, said: “No longer is a brand name simply a catchy title; it’s a digital asset with tangible, and often hefty, price tags attached. Before the internet, building a brand was a laborious process, often confined to geographical boundaries.

“Today, the digital landscape offers instant global reach, enabling brands to connect with millions, cultivate communities, and foster loyalty with unprecedented speed and efficiency.”

Espey, who has helped to develop some of the world’s most successful drinks brands, including Baileys Irish Cream and Chivas Regal 18 Year Old, added: “A memorable, relevant domain name is the digital equivalent of prime real estate property. It acts as a direct conduit to a brand's online presence, influencing SEO [search engine optimisation] rankings, user experience, and brand recall.”

Slange Var was founded around a decade ago by Dougan, an entrepreneur and former lecturer in business, and her husband Charles. Dissatisfied with existing low and zero-alcohol options, they crafted their own blend of lime, ginger, honey, cider vinegar and water.

The drink was entered at the SIP competition in California where some 300 judges awarded the top prize of the Consumers’ Choice Award.

Amid global economic headwinds, following Brexit, the pandemic and the energy crisis prompted by the conflict in Ukraine, the founders took a strategic decision to pause production and focus on strengthening the company’s global IP portfolio and brand equity. This has involved securing registrations in key markets like the UK, EU, US, Australia and Japan, with pending applications in Canada and India.