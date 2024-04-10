Award-winning luxury hotel on popular holiday island of Arran hits market for £2.9 million
An award-winning boutique hotel on one of Scotland’s most popular holiday islands has hit the market with a price tag of nearly £3 million.
The four-star Douglas Hotel is located on Arran with views of Brodick Bay and is being marketed by commercial property consultancy CBRE at a price of £2.9m. The distinctive red sandstone hotel building currently offers 21 bedrooms, along with a 50-cover restaurant, a bar and a large outdoor terrace.
CBRE said the current owners had invested some £8m in refurbishing the building to an “exceptional standard”, helping it to secure the title of Scotland’s best boutique hotel in 2020.
Included with the hotel sale is The Bunkhouse staff accommodation block. Available for sale separately is The Shorehouse, which has 13 self-catering apartments, a reception and a lounge area.
Kathryn Bennett of CBRE, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to secure a beautiful hotel on a prime 1.8-acre site on one of Scotland’s most loved holiday islands, which attracts 400,000 visitors a year. The hotel is highly rated by guests, many who return year after year, and the bar and restaurant are very popular with both hotel guests and non-staying guests, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the annual turnover of £2.3m.”
Known as “Scotland in miniature” for its blends of landscapes from lowland meadows to mountainous highlands and breathtaking coastlines, Arran is marketed as a year-round tourist destination. It offers a wide variety of outdoor pursuits, including hiking, cycling, sailing and golfing.
