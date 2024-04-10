Award-winning luxury hotel on popular holiday island of Arran hits market for £2.9 million

The distinctive red sandstone Douglas Hotel main building on Arran offers 21 bedrooms, along with a 50-cover restaurant, a bar and a large outdoor terrace.

An award-winning boutique hotel on one of Scotland’s most popular holiday islands has hit the market with a price tag of nearly £3 million.

The four-star Douglas Hotel is located on Arran with views of Brodick Bay and is being marketed by commercial property consultancy CBRE at a price of £2.9m. The distinctive red sandstone hotel building currently offers 21 bedrooms, along with a 50-cover restaurant, a bar and a large outdoor terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CBRE said the current owners had invested some £8m in refurbishing the building to an “exceptional standard”, helping it to secure the title of Scotland’s best boutique hotel in 2020.

Included with the hotel sale is The Bunkhouse staff accommodation block. Available for sale separately is The Shorehouse, which has 13 self-catering apartments, a reception and a lounge area.

Kathryn Bennett of CBRE, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to secure a beautiful hotel on a prime 1.8-acre site on one of Scotland’s most loved holiday islands, which attracts 400,000 visitors a year. The hotel is highly rated by guests, many who return year after year, and the bar and restaurant are very popular with both hotel guests and non-staying guests, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the annual turnover of £2.3m.”