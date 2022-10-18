The 77-metre turbine will be sited adjacent to the overflow car park area on the Pitheavlis site and will form a significant part of the company’s overall net zero ambitions. Installation of the turbine means that, when combined with existing solar and battery technology, 100 per cent of Pitheavlis’ electricity demand will be met through renewable energy.

The turbine, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023, will generate up to 58.2m kilowatt hours (kWh) over 25 years delivering an annual carbon emission saving of 386 tonnes. This is equivalent to the electricity required to power almost 700 homes per year. Any surplus energy generated will go to the on-site battery storage for later use or be exported to the grid.

Aviva employs some 1,800 people in Scotland, with around 900 people based at its Perth office, which hosts the company’s claims centre of excellence for both commercial and personal property.

Kirsty Cooper, group general counsel and company secretary, said “The approval of this application is testament to Aviva’s on-going commitment to tackle climate change right across our business. It is also a proud moment for colleagues in Perth who have worked hard to see the office generate up to 100 per cent of the electricity it needs to serve our customers and support Perth and Kinross Council in achieving their environmental aspirations.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said: “Scotland is leading on tackling climate change with the most ambitious legal framework for emissions reduction in the world. So it is good to see Aviva working to achieve net zero operations by 2030 and making their office in Perth an example of how it can be done. The addition of a new turbine will help Aviva to generate all of the electricity they need to run their operation and demonstrate a commitment to green energy, from one of the largest employers in Perth, while also supporting our ambition to be Europe’s first net zero small city.”