Avison Young appoints new managing director of national offices

Global real estate firm Avison Young has announced the appointment of Paul Broad to be Managing Director of its National Offices Team, underscoring the firm’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and expertise across key UK markets.

With more than 20 years' experience working across the UK regional office markets, Paul has established himself as one of the most respected advisors in Scotland and the UK. Having joined Avison Young as a Director, Paul became a Principal in 2022 before his appointment to Regional Managing Director for Glasgow. During his time with the firm, he has successfully delivered several of the highest-profile Grade A office developments and lettings in Scotland, championing new office specifications and Net Zero Carbon development projects.

Paul has led international occupier mandates in his career and worked closely with key public sector stakeholders, including the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, local councils and commercial partners, to bring together Public Private Partnerships for major commercial regeneration projects. Most recently he has been involved with bringing forward Scotland’s 1 million sq ft innovation district for high-value and advanced manufacturing.

Commenting on his appointment Broad, said: “Having the largest regional office agency network in the UK, and such an experienced team, we really can bring new opportunities and add value for our clients. In this fast-moving marketplace, we need to be a team that can look ahead, be creative and deliver advice underpinned by robust research and data to help our clients take the right decisions. We are here, ready to help our clients deliver the next evolution of grade A offices developments and retrofits across the UK.”

As Managing Director of the National Offices Team, Paul will lead a group of 35 advisors across Avison Young’s regional offices, providing support to landlords, investors, developers, and occupiers. The team also produces the quarterly Big 9 report, which tracks office data, trends, and dynamics in the UK’s largest markets, offering valuable insights into the sector.