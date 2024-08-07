Average domestic rents across Scotland have been revealed including the cheapest region across the whole of the UK

Dumfries and Galloway has been revealed as the cheapest area in the whole of the UK to rent with property rates less than half of that recorded in some Scottish regions.

The new rent index report, which combines data from the Office for National Statistics from the first six months of 2024 (January to June), shows the average rental cost in each local authority area in Scotland.

We’ve mapped these rates below.

Findings show that Dumfries and Galloway has the cheapest rent price average so far this year with £476 per month. This is, by some margin, the cheapest UK-wide.

At the other end of the scale, the highest rent prices were recorded in Lothian (incorporating City of Edinburgh, West Lothian, Midlothian and East Lothian) with £1,319 per month. Urban centres, both in Scotland and across Britain, mean premiums on renters.