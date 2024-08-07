Average rent price in every Scottish area mapped - including £475 per month region which is UK's cheapest
Dumfries and Galloway has been revealed as the cheapest area in the whole of the UK to rent with property rates less than half of that recorded in some Scottish regions.
The new rent index report, which combines data from the Office for National Statistics from the first six months of 2024 (January to June), shows the average rental cost in each local authority area in Scotland.
We’ve mapped these rates below.
Findings show that Dumfries and Galloway has the cheapest rent price average so far this year with £476 per month. This is, by some margin, the cheapest UK-wide.
At the other end of the scale, the highest rent prices were recorded in Lothian (incorporating City of Edinburgh, West Lothian, Midlothian and East Lothian) with £1,319 per month. Urban centres, both in Scotland and across Britain, mean premiums on renters.
Greater Glasgow was similarly expensive with an average price to rents of £1,190 per month. And, unsurprisingly, London is the most expensive location to rent in the whole country. The monthly cost of living in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, for instance, is £3,322 - equivalent to nearly seven months worth of rental expense in Dumfries and Galloway.
