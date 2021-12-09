Australian firm to ramp up Glasgow presence and create 40 jobs

Bigtincan will expand its software development centre in Glasgow and accelerate a series of research and development (R&D) projects.

The project has received support from economic development agency Scottish Enterprise including a £1.4 million funding package, which will “significantly transform” the company’s existing Glasgow site.

Sydney-headquartered Bigtincan is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and has offices around the world, including in the UK, the US and Denmark.

The firm said it was committed to continue its growth 'in the dynamic city of Glasgow'. Picture: Scottish Enterprise / McAteer Photograph

Chief executive David Keane said: “Bigtincan has grown dramatically – more than doubling in size in the last six months – and this growth presents exciting opportunities for our customers and employees.

“We are expanding our presence in Europe, with our Scotland development centre as a strategic hub focused on data science, R&D, as well as evolving our core products.

“This exciting growth hub is only the beginning of our investments in Scotland, and we are committed to continued growth in the dynamic city of Glasgow.”

Research suggests that the sales enablement platform market, which consists of a mixture of both large high-end and smaller specialist companies, is projected to reach a value of $7.3 billion (£5.5bn) by 2028.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Working with innovative companies such as Bigtincan to highlight the very best Scotland has to offer, and to encourage them to invest in our country, is a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“Bigtincan is an incredibly exciting company in the sales enablement automation sector and has a growing presence across the world.

“Scottish Enterprise is delighted that Bigtincan will continue its global journey by locating its new development centre in Glasgow and we look forward to supporting the company as it enhances its presence in Scotland.”

Scottish Government business and trade minister Ivan McKee added: “Bigtincan already has a presence in Glasgow and this investment will support the creation of more high-quality jobs, helping to grow the local economy.

“Inward investment has a significant role to play in Scotland’s economic recovery and transformation.”

