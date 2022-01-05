Audit giant PwC names new leader for Scottish practice with 1,000 staff

Jason Morris is a transaction services partner, based in Edinburgh, where he leads the 80-strong deals practice for Big Four accounting firm PwC. Picture: Peter Devlin

Jason Morris replaces Claire Reid, who is leaving the role to become UK head of forensics. Morris is a transaction services partner, based in Edinburgh, where he leads the 80-strong deals practice for the Big Four accounting firm.

In addition, Martin Cowie has been named as senior partner in PwC’s Aberdeen office. He replaces Kevin Reynard, who will retire in June after 34 years with the firm and seven in his current role.

In moving to the regional market leader role, Morris assumes leadership for more than 1,000 people across the Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen operations. He has advised on more than 300 transactions in his 30-year career with the firm, the vast majority in the Scottish market.

Morris said: “I take on this role at a challenging time. Businesses of all sizes across all sectors are facing some serious headwinds as we head into 2022, but look deep enough and there are some real game-changing opportunities too - particularly when you consider our potential in renewable energy, technology, and financial services.

“We’ve got a resilient, innovative business community here in Scotland and I can’t wait to get out there in 2022 to lead our engagement.”

Reid added: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead PwC in Scotland over the last two and a half years.

“As I’ll still be based in Glasgow in my new role as UK head of forensics, I look forward to seeing [Jason] build our business in a period of huge change.”

