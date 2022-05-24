Audit firm RSM hails Edinburgh move as 'significant milestone'

The firm has taken the third floor of 2 Semple Street, relocating some 100 people into grade-A office space in the city’s Exchange District.

Bosses said the new base, which covers some 7,500 square feet of open plan and collaborative workspace, would accommodate the firm’s “rapidly growing” team.

The announcement follows significant investment in the firm’s Scottish team which has grown by about a fifth in the last two years, including strategic senior hires as corporate tax professional James Strang and restructuring specialist Alan Brown both joined the team as partners at the end of last year.

Alex Tait, RSM’s regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is a significant milestone as it marks the next stage of strategic growth for RSM in Edinburgh. As we emerge post-pandemic, we have embraced hybrid working, and the new space offers an enhanced contemporary working environment for our people and clients that will encourage further interaction and collaboration.

“We remain focused on our people and culture and committed to Edinburgh and the communities in which we work.”

Ross Stupart, office managing partner in Edinburgh, added: “The new office environment has been specifically designed to facilitate collaboration within the office bearing in mind the increased use of hybrid working patterns.

“We were keen to make sure that the spaces we created allow colleagues and peer groups to collaborate, coach and support each other for the benefit of their development.”