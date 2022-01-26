Atkins relocates 500 staff to new office base in Glasgow city centre

The Atlantic Square base has undergone a major refurbishment, with a series of break-out areas and open working spaces as the group adopts a hybrid approach to home and office working.

The move comes as Atkins and Faithful+Gould, both members of the SNC-Lavalin Group, reaffirmed their commitment to three key UK cities by relocating to new offices in Belfast and Birmingham, alongside the Glasgow change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Raisey, UK corporate estates director for Atkins and Faithful+Gould, said: “Belfast, Birmingham and Glasgow are thriving cities and new infrastructure development is critical to their continued growth and success.

The Atlantic Square base in Glasgow has undergone a major internal refurbishment.

“Our teams have long-standing relationships with clients in the three cities, working on many of the UK’s strategically important projects in the regions.

“Our new locations will offer modern, collaborative spaces in the heart of each city, meaning we are well placed to meet the needs of both clients and our people,” she added.

Key projects the teams are currently working on in each city include HS2 in Birmingham, the University of Glasgow campus redevelopment in Glasgow and Translink in Belfast.

In Birmingham, some 850 staff have relocated from The Axis to Two Chamberlain Square. In Belfast, 150 staff have moved from two separate offices (Montgomery House and Old Channel Road) into new office accommodation at The Vantage.

Atkins and Faithful+Gould, an integrated project and programme management consultancy, work with multiple clients across the three locations.

A message from the Editor: