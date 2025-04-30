Global uncertainty has its claws in everything - opinion

From Aston Martin scaling back US exports to Barclays bracing for defaults and a slowdown in house prices, today’s business headlines reflect an economy under pressure from forces far beyond our shores.

Trade tensions and global economic jitters are being felt at every level – from car showrooms to bank balance sheets to estate agents.

But closer to home, confidence isn't helped by signs the UK government isn’t fully in control of the economic wheel. News that it reportedly took over British Steel without first assessing the cost to taxpayers, paired with MPs branding HMRC a “lumbering dinosaur,” suggests a worrying lack of grip.

In a time of mounting global complexity, strong and agile leadership matters – and right now, it’s not entirely clear we have it.