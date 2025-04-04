Aspen People appoints Edel Harris OBE as Non-Executive Chair and announces key leadership and growth initiatives

Aspen People, a leading specialist executive search organisation, has appointed Edel Harris as its new Non-Executive Chair, marking a key moment in the company’s ambitious growth strategy. The appointment of Harris, a highly regarded leader in the third sector, will support Aspen People’s goal to double its turnover over the next three years and expand its team.

Harris, who succeeds Professor Lorne Crerar, brings extensive experience in both the third sector and commercial organisations. Her career includes serving as CEO of the Royal Mencap Society and social care charity Cornerstone, as well as her current roles as Chair of the EY Foundation, Chair of Aberdeen Performing Arts and Non-Executive Director on the Board of the National Care Group.

In 2024, Edel was appointed to chair the Scottish Government’s Independent Review of Adult Disability Payment. In 2021, she was honoured with an OBE for her outstanding work to improve the lives of people with disabilities. Harris’ expertise in leading purpose-driven organisations aligns with Aspen People’s mission and values.

Edel Harris said: “I am thrilled to be joining Aspen People at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. The organisation has a strong track record of supporting meaningful change through leadership recruitment, particularly within the public and third sector. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the company’s growth and ensure it continues to make a positive impact on the organisations and communities it serves.”

Aspen Group: L-R - Debbie Shields, Nigel Fortnum, Edel Harris, Donogh O’Brien and Catriona Mackie

As part of its ongoing commitment to growth, Aspen People has also announced that Director Debbie Shields has become a shareholder in the business. Shields, who joined the company seven years ago, has played a critical role in building Aspen People’s strong presence in the third sector. Her elevation to shareholder reflects the company’s ongoing investment in its leadership and long-term success. She joins longstanding fellow directors, Catriona Mackie and Nigel Fortnum as well as co-founder Donogh O’Brien.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of Aspen People’s growth journey,” commented Debbie Shields. “The business has come a long way since I joined, and I’m determined to continue driving its success. Our focus on the third sector and public services has been a huge part of that, and I’m excited for what lies ahead as we continue to grow and deliver great outcomes for our clients.”

Earlier this year, Aspen People appointed Tom Hopkinson as a strategic advisor, further underscoring its commitment to growth. Hopkinson founded Glasgow-based Taylor Hopkinson, a recruitment partner to renewable energy leaders, in 2009, later completing a trade sale to a global provider of flexible workforce solutions.

Aspen People was established in 2012 as a purpose-driven executive search business with a focus on delivering leadership roles to organisations that are making a real difference in society.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Aspen People operates across the UK and has built strong partnerships with universities and colleges in the Celtic Nations, supported by its place on the national APUC Framework. In addition to its expertise in the third sector and education, the team has deep knowledge in housing associations, health and care, government agencies, and local government.

The company aims to expand its sector presence, deepening its work in existing areas and increasing its footprint in new sectors that align with its ethos of meaningful leadership appointments.

Aspen has worked with over 500 clients to deliver over 1,000 leadership appointments since its founding, with individuals staying in their roles for an average of five and a half to six years. This is a full year longer than the UK average according to recent independent research of over 1,000 leadership appointments.

Donogh O’Brien, co-founder of Aspen People, added: “We must thank Lorne Crerar for his invaluable guidance and expertise as we now look to this next phase of significant growth and expansion.