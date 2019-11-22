Asda to stock healthier products from these two Scottish meat suppliers

Two Scottish meat firms have won new contracts to supply supermarket giant Asda’s stores north of the Border.

Ayrshire-based We hae meat and Simon Howie Foods of Perthshire have secured listings for ranges of new products aimed at meeting growing demand for healthier and meat-free alternatives.

We hae meat, founded by farming couple Carlyn and Alex Paton, will supply its “Skinny Slice” and the “Skinny Breakfast Pack” products which contain up to 75 per cent less fat and 45 per cent fewer calories than its standard range.

The supermarket’s stores in Scotland will also stock Simon Howie’s meat-free range which includes vegetarian square sausage. The products, which are the first of their kind to be developed specifically for supermarket shoppers by a speciality meat company, are expected to see sales of around £400,000 a year.

Founder Simon Howie said the launch of the products was in response to the “ever-evolving needs, tastes and expectations of our customers”.

“It is also great to work in conjunction with Asda’s local buying team to bring these new ranges to supermarket shelves across Scotland,” said Howie whose butchery business turned over £16 million last year.

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland added: “We remain committed to supporting speciality suppliers such as these, and to ensuring our customers have access to the full range of breakfast options – without comprising on taste, quality or price.”

A recent survey found that around half of UK consumers are actively trying to reduce their meat intake and sales of meat-free food in the UK reached £740m in 2018 according to market research firm Mintel.

READ MORE: Ayrshire butcher revs up sales with Asda exclusive