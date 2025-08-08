Asda Coatbridge surprises volunteer drivers at Lanarkshire cancer charity with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel
A total of 20 deserving community groups across the UK have been chosen to receive a golden ticket to help them with the burden of expensive transportation costs.
Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust runs a team of 120 volunteer drivers, providing free transport to cancer patients from north and south Lanarkshire travelling to hospital for appointments and life-saving treatment.
The event is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda. During the month, 40 Golden Tickets will be secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering the lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1,500.
Laura McLean, Fundraiser for Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust, says Asda’s support will make a huge impact.
“Covering fuel costs is a huge part of our outgoings due to the nature of the work we do,” she said. “Last month, we took an average of 45 patients per day to and from hospitals between Wishaw and Edinburgh while last year we calculated the number miles we covered would have taken us from Wishaw to the moon and back.
“This support from Asda has come as an incredible surprise and will make a huge impact. The people we work with are facing some of the toughest times of their lives as they travel for everything from chemotherapy, radiotherapy and scans to results appointments.
“Having a reliable service to get them there and back safely and in a way that doesn’t contribute to their burden financially, can make a massive difference. On behalf of the whole team and the people we support, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Asda.”
Ann Binks, Asda Coatbridge Community Champion, added:
“I’m delighted that Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust has been chosen to receive a lucky Golden Ticket to help with their transport costs. I know how much this is going to help them continue to support people in our area who are going through cancer treatment. It was an incredible privilege to be able to give Laura and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."
This latest giveaway follows a string of birthday-themed promotions, including Kids Eat for 60p at Asda Cafés, a limited-edition birthday beer, and a £60,000 prize giveaway through Asda Rewards.