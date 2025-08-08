Asda Coatbridge surprises volunteer drivers at Lanarkshire cancer charity with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel

Volunteer drivers at Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust were in for a big surprise this week when Community Champion Ann Binks from Asda Coatbridge presented them a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 20 deserving community groups across the UK have been chosen to receive a golden ticket to help them with the burden of expensive transportation costs.

Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust runs a team of 120 volunteer drivers, providing free transport to cancer patients from north and south Lanarkshire travelling to hospital for appointments and life-saving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda. During the month, 40 Golden Tickets will be secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering the lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1,500.

Asda Coatbridge Community Champion Ann Binks and GSM Kevin McPhee surprised Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust with a 'Golden Ticket' for £1,500 worth of free fuel

Laura McLean, Fundraiser for Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust, says Asda’s support will make a huge impact.

“Covering fuel costs is a huge part of our outgoings due to the nature of the work we do,” she said. “Last month, we took an average of 45 patients per day to and from hospitals between Wishaw and Edinburgh while last year we calculated the number miles we covered would have taken us from Wishaw to the moon and back.

“This support from Asda has come as an incredible surprise and will make a huge impact. The people we work with are facing some of the toughest times of their lives as they travel for everything from chemotherapy, radiotherapy and scans to results appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a reliable service to get them there and back safely and in a way that doesn’t contribute to their burden financially, can make a massive difference. On behalf of the whole team and the people we support, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Asda.”

Asda Coatbridge surprises Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust with a lucky 'Golden Ticket' for £1,500 worth of free fuel.

Ann Binks, Asda Coatbridge Community Champion, added:

“I’m delighted that Lanarkshire Cancer Care Trust has been chosen to receive a lucky Golden Ticket to help with their transport costs. I know how much this is going to help them continue to support people in our area who are going through cancer treatment. It was an incredible privilege to be able to give Laura and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."