Asda cleaning up and giving back in Kilmarnock
As part of a month-long series of clean-ups this July, Asda teams across the UK have been rolling up their sleeves to tackle litter and help improve green spaces in their communities.
The Kilmarnock event saw Asda colleagues and young YMCA volunteers work side by side to clear eight bags of rubbish from Kay Park, a favourite spot for families and walkers.
Alongside the clean-up, Asda also presented Kilmarnock YMCA with a cheque for £1,000 from the retailer’s Asda Foundation Young Futures Fund grant scheme, a programme that supports projects aimed at improving opportunities for young people through everything from skills development to mental health support.
Asda Kilmarnock’s team joined colleagues from more than 350 stores across the UK to work with grassroots groups and local volunteers to clean up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.
Teresa Bruce, Community Champion, Asda Kilmarnock said:
"We’re proud to support the incredible work of the Kilmarnock YMCA through both the Asda Foundation’s Young Futures Fund and getting involved in this hands-on community clean-up. Initiatives like this are a brilliant way to do our bit and give back, making the most of the place we live.
“The litter pick at Kay Park was a real team effort - 18 young people from the YMCA took part and had great fun competing to see who could collect the most rubbish. By the end of the afternoon, we’d filled eight full bags altogether – proof of what we can achieve when we work together.”
Taylor Smith, Youth Work and Community Development Manager, Kilmarnock YMCA added:
“We’re so grateful to receive the £1,000 grant from the Asda Foundation. It will help us to continue to provide free youth work services and support in our community.
“Our partnership with Teresa and Asda has been invaluable. From food donations to funding and community projects like this litter pick, their support helps us tackle issues like hunger over the school holidays, while also creating safer, cleaner spaces for young people and the wider community to enjoy.”