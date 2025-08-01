Asda cleaning up and giving back in Kilmarnock

Colleagues at Asda Kilmarnock have joined forces with volunteers from Kilmarnock YMCA for a community litter pick – using the special day to present the youth group with a bumper charity cheque.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a month-long series of clean-ups this July, Asda teams across the UK have been rolling up their sleeves to tackle litter and help improve green spaces in their communities.

The Kilmarnock event saw Asda colleagues and young YMCA volunteers work side by side to clear eight bags of rubbish from Kay Park, a favourite spot for families and walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the clean-up, Asda also presented Kilmarnock YMCA with a cheque for £1,000 from the retailer’s Asda Foundation Young Futures Fund grant scheme, a programme that supports projects aimed at improving opportunities for young people through everything from skills development to mental health support.

Asda Kilmarnock Community Champion, Teresa Bruce and Kilmarnock YMCA members after a litter pick in Kay Park, receiving an Asda Foundation cheque for the Young Futures Fund

Asda Kilmarnock’s team joined colleagues from more than 350 stores across the UK to work with grassroots groups and local volunteers to clean up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.

Teresa Bruce, Community Champion, Asda Kilmarnock said:

"We’re proud to support the incredible work of the Kilmarnock YMCA through both the Asda Foundation’s Young Futures Fund and getting involved in this hands-on community clean-up. Initiatives like this are a brilliant way to do our bit and give back, making the most of the place we live.

“The litter pick at Kay Park was a real team effort - 18 young people from the YMCA took part and had great fun competing to see who could collect the most rubbish. By the end of the afternoon, we’d filled eight full bags altogether – proof of what we can achieve when we work together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Smith, Youth Work and Community Development Manager, Kilmarnock YMCA added:

“We’re so grateful to receive the £1,000 grant from the Asda Foundation. It will help us to continue to provide free youth work services and support in our community.