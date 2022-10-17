Asco signs deal with Storegga-led carbon capture and storage project in Aberdeenshire

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Acorn Project and the two parties will now go on to explore opportunities to collaborate, with particular focus on the Acorn Port project. Those plans seek to utilise the Peterhead Port jetty adjacent to the Asco south Peterhead supply base for the import of CO2 from dedicated carriers.

Asco said the agreement further demonstrated its commitment to supporting the development of low carbon energy as well as creating new job opportunities. Delivered from its Peterhead supply base, the firm will explore opportunities for logistics and materials management services, quayside services, dedicated warehouse provisions and environmental services for the project.

Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, group sustainability manager at Asco, said: “As key industry players, one of our ambitions is to help support and transform the energy supply chain. Our new agreement with Storegga and the Acorn Project reinforces our commitment to sustainability. It underlines our belief in developing collaborative partnerships that not only support streamlined and leaner processes but also drive innovation to create a low carbon supply chain.

“The Acorn projects have the potential to deliver significant economic growth while safeguarding and creating jobs in Scotland and across the UK. Jobs will be created, initially directly by the design, equipment supply, logistics and construction activities and later through long-term jobs in a resilient clean energy economy.

“Asco takes environmental responsibilities seriously and over many years we have invested strategically to ensure that sufficient resources are in place to prevent harm to the environment. As technology advances, we will use new innovations to ensure we take the right action to tackle climate change while continuing to deliver our high-quality service for our clients without disruption.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Asco operates from more than 70 locations worldwide and employs in the region of 1,400 people. In May, the firm revealed that it had boosted turnover and profits despite the pandemic and “extreme pressure” on the energy sector. The group said it had made significant investment in its people and in innovation to increase efficiencies and reduce carbon emissions for its clients.