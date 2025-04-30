AS Homes fosters talent growth with internal promotion

Leading independent housebuilder, AS Homes, has continued to strengthen its senior team through the internal promotion of Ian McGarvey to Construction Manager where he will oversee operations of active sites.

The promotion follows Ian’s seven-year tenure with the company, joining in 2018 as a Site Manager, rising through the ranks to Contracts Manager and now Construction Manager.

Originally a qualified joiner, Ian transitioned into construction management in 2006, building a strong resume with leading companies including Redrow, Springfield, Bellway, and Barratt before joining AS Homes. His dedication and expertise have been evident in his work at AS Homes, notably leading the Woodlea development in Darnley to win the “Highly Recommended” category at the 2022 Scottish Home Awards, celebrating excellence in Scottish home building.

In his new role as Construction Manager, Ian will be responsible for overseeing all active construction sites across Central Scotland, for both AS Homes and sister company Briar Homes. This currently includes seven developments spanning Armadale West Lothian, Newmains North Lanarkshire, and Greater Glasgow. As the business grows its portfolio to include new geographical areas, Ian will help drive continuity of service. On all sites, Ian will work closely with contract managers to ensure all aspects of site operations are effectively managed, including maintaining high health and safety standards and ensuring continued workforce training and development.

Commenting on his promotion, Ian McGarvey, Construction Manager at AS Homes said: “My passion lies in construction – I’ve always been hands-on and enjoy the process of bringing a project to life. What excites me most about this role is the opportunity to oversee a project from start to finish, providing input at every stage and seeing the full AS and Briar team work together to deliver much-needed, high-quality housing.”

“I’m really proud to have progressed within AS Homes, and this new role is a testament to that journey. While there is undoubtedly uncertainty across all industries at the moment, construction remains a solid, rewarding career path. With dedication and hard work, the opportunities for progression are absolutely there.”

Rooted in Glasgow, AS Homes is a family-run housebuilder with a substantial portfolio of housing projects for Registered Social Landlords such as Sanctuary

Scotland and Home Scotland. The builder also operates Briar Homes, a private housing subsidiary that specialises in creating stylish, contemporary homes.

Looking ahead to what the role has in store for him, Ian added: A key project I’m excited about is our Queen’s Garage site on Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow. We are about to begin construction after an extended planning period. The whole team worked hard to move the development forward, and it is incredibly rewarding to see the transformation of this vacant land—formerly a petrol station and car garage—into much-needed new homes for the community.”

Paul Kelly, Managing Director at AS Homes (Scotland) Ltd and Briar Homes Ltd said: “We’ve been continually impressed by Ian’s performance throughout his tenure with us, demonstrating a strong commitment to delivering high standards of production and a genuine passion for construction.