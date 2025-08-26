Artist Frank To on why he launched Kentigern Watches business

Frank To & Kenny Dunn | contributed

A belief in sustainability and heritage explains the thinking behind the brand

Successful Scottish artist Frank To, who counts actor Sir Patrick Stewart among his fans, has turned entrepreneur with his Kentigern Watches business, a specialist watch repair and refurbishment service.

And as part of its growth plans, the start-up has now developed its own watch prototypes featuring To’s distinctive art work.

To has long had a love of collecting watches and teamed up with friend and watchmaker Kenny Dunn and partner Jenny Riddell to start Kentigern Watches that operates from a dedicated workshop in East Kilbride.

To says: “The key ethos of Kentigern is to allow everyone to have access to a reasonably-priced repair and refurbishment service for their timepieces, provided by a Scottish-based business using sustainable methods.”

A belief in sustainability and heritage explains the thinking behind the brand. Riddell came up with the idea of naming the business after the patron saint of Glasgow. It is designed to commemorate its roots to the city and everyone involved in this project has worked or trained there.

Glasgow-born To has many strings to his bow. After graduating from the University of Huddersfield with BA (Hons) Fine Art, he went on to gain a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone Art College. The contemporary artist established a loyal following, including a number of high-profile buyers, and has exhibited alongside the likes of Banksy and Damien Hirst. He is co-President of the Society of Scottish Artists, elected member of the Society of Graphic Fine Art in London and art and design lecturer at UHI Inverness.

Kentigern at work | contributed

Drawing on his network, and as part of his commitment to supporting up and coming artists, To asked one of his former visual communication and design students at UHI, Daisy-May Nash, to design the Kentigern Watches logo.

She says: “It was a nice surprise and my first paid commission after university. I really enjoyed working through the design process in a real-world setting. I had fun exploring two directions - one wordmark logo using ‘KTW’, and another more illustrative emblem that incorporated symbols from the story of St Kentigern.”

On why he launched Kentigern Watches, To explains: “My mum loved watches and I’ve always worn them since I was at school. She got me a nice Ellesse Diver watch in the mid 1990s, then when I turned 21 I got a limited edition Heuer and for my graduation I was given a Rolex as a present. Later, I started seriously collecting watches.”

To has known Dunn since for several years and his friend had repaired watches for him in recent years.

Dunn says: “The whole reason I got into watchmaking was when I was doing my active service with the Royal Navy. The chief engineer of the ship and I used to sit and chat about engineering. I have dyslexia - which hadn’t been diagnosed at that point - but I understood engineering very well.”

It was the chief engineer who had mentioned the Royal Navy would help Dunn retrain as anything after his four years service and when he left he got into watchmaking.

His training in horology started with a job at In-Time Watch Services, before he moved onto mechanical watches with Jon Vincent Watchmakers in Hamilton. He says: “I did seven years with them, working on anything from 17th century grandfather clocks to modern wristwatches. I learned everything from vintage pieces to modern watches.”

Dunn then moved onto Bamford Watch Department where he honed his skills before branching out with To and Riddell to establish Kentigern Watches.

To is Kentigern Watches’ creative lead, while Dunn is the watchmaker. Riddell looks after the financial side of the business, as well as having a passion for jewellery and has experience in that area.

Jenny Riddell | contributed

She comments: “I have a background in working for fine jewellery retailers and have always been interested in vintage pieces, including watches. I also strongly believe in sustainability and giving old pieces a new life.

“When my grandfather died a couple of years ago we found among his belongings a pile of old watches. Most of them could be cleaned up and used. It made me think of how many of us have old timepieces hidden away in drawers at home, that could either have a new lease of life or be recycled. It’s a lovely thought to be able to revive a piece of your family’s heritage.”

Dunn adds: “The partnership has brought in a wide range of clients and types of watches which is brilliant. It brings variety to my work. Frank and Jenny have been brilliant.”

Kentigern Watches is now making connections and gaining customers from outside Glasgow, particularly Highland communities which tend to have limited access to professional watchmaking and repair services.

While building up clients on the refurbishment and repair side of the business, with a focus on sustainability and recycling, To and his colleagues have also been busy designing prototypes for their own line of watches. And to generate income the business sells people’s watches, taking a small cut of the money made, and advises clients on such things as the value of their piece and the best time to sell.

Frank says: “We established the business with our own money, not external investment, and we have been building it up gradually, mainly through word of mouth. We want to let the business grow organically and for us to maintain control and autonomy.