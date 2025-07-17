Artisanal Spirits Company latest: Scotch Malt Whisky Society owner ‘resilient’ in face of tariff turmoil

“We continue to make good progress, despite the persistence of volatile global trading conditions” – Andrew Dane, CEO

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotch Malt Whisky Society owner Artisanal Spirits Company has flagged a “respectable and resilient” first-half performance as it battles tariff uncertainty.

The Edinburgh-based group said its underlying result for the period was “broadly in line” with the prior year loss of £1 million, despite ongoing tough global trading conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a trading update to investors, it noted that revenue had marginally decreased while it implemented a tariff mitigation plan.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society venue on Bath Street, Glasgow. Pic: Peter Sandground

Membership retention at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is said to have remained positive, at around 70 per cent, although there was a marginal decline in overall membership compared with the end of December.

The group, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, said it continued to make good progress with cask sales, with an incremental £1m or so of revenue in the first half supported by the “exciting opportunity” in the coming months from the recent launch of Artisan Cask - a luxury private cask programme.

Artisanal added: “During the period, the US market was impacted by the recent tariff uncertainty. However, we have mitigated this in part through pre-emptive action to take greater control of our US operations from January 2025, ensuring we deploy the right long-term route to market. As a result, we have implemented a new approach to US shipments, which should ensure that future planned shipments are completed via the optimal cost route thereby minimising any tariff impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Andrew Dane said: “The group has once again produced a respectable and resilient performance and we continue to make good progress, despite the persistence of volatile global trading conditions. ASC continues to benefit from an excellent and valuable asset base.

“The actions we have, and continue to take, to further diversify our revenue streams are proving effective as we navigate external macro factors - many of which are largely outside our control - to the best of our ability.