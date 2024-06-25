Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran has officially launched its exclusive Lagg Distillery Orchard Cider, crafted in collaboration with Ayrshire Riviera Cider.

Arran’s Lagg Distillery has announced the first ever harvest of apples from its orchard with the launch of a new craft cider.

The exclusive Lagg Distillery Orchard Cider has been crafted in collaboration with Ayrshire Riviera Cider. The distillery team hopes that the limited-edition bottling will become a tradition. While there are plans in the pipeline to make more, this could take some time as the firm awaits its next apple harvest. The team also has ambitions to create its own cider brandy from the Lagg orchard apples.

Nestled around the distillery, the orchards feature some 2,000 trees, described as a “harmonious blend” of cider and dessert apple varieties. As the new tipple is a distillery exclusive, only visitors to Lagg will have the opportunity to pick up a bottle of the cider.

Lagg Distillery manager Graham Omand said: “We’re thrilled to see the first bottles of Lagg Distillery Orchard Cider on our shelves. This is the first step in what will hopefully be a long journey of working with our apples - cider is the plan for the foreseeable, but we have long-term ambitions to create our own Scottish apple brandy right here on the Isle of Arran.”

Allan Thomas of Ayrshire Riviera Cider added: “We feel privileged to have been allowed to use our cider-making experience to produce a fabulous still cider in collaboration with our friends at Lagg Distillery. It's fitting that an island once known as Apple Island has a cider worthy of that name.”