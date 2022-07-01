Argyll maker of bespoke trophies and furniture to boost turnover and headcount

Specialist manufacturer Midton Acrylics, which is based in Lochgilphead, already employs 43 people but plans to boost its workforce thanks to a £429,000 project to expand production.

The firm has secured an investment of more than £147,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to back its growth plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will go towards the cost of new equipment that will enable the firm to increase both the size and quantity of its product range.

Midton Acrylics has built a global reputation producing bespoke products from cast acrylic, metals and woods.

The company’s core market has been the manufacturing of distinctive trophies and plaques for financial institutions to commemorate the conclusion of significant contracts or completion of deals. It also manufactures trophies for nationally and internationally recognised ceremonies such as TV awards and the NBA super-league awards in the US.

More recently, the firm has expanded into the interior design market, producing larger, one-off commissions such as furniture, sculpture and lighting fixtures.

As well as increasing turnover by almost £900,000, the project is forecast to create five full-time skilled jobs within the next year.

Midton Acrylics has built a global reputation producing bespoke products from cast acrylic, metals and woods.