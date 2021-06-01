Ardoe House Hotel & Spa reopening imminently under new ownership

The four-star property, which has been a hotel since the late 1940s, will welcome back guests from Monday June 14 – and will be significantly upgraded over the long term. It was previously run by hotel group Mercure, but returns to business under the management of Perth-based 7 Hospitality Management (7H) and with a “healthy” list of events already confirmed for 2021/22.

Hotel manager Chris Hodgens reprises his role at the Ardoe, with a recruitment drive now under way to fill 40 full-time positions and a create a bank of casual staff.

He said: “The hotel is the subject of much affection, both locally and much, much further afield and it goes without saying that we are delighted to be re-opening the hotel. With our first tour operator arriving later this month and a major conference taking place within the hotel in August, we look forward to showcasing the hotel in the light its best known for and we also look forward to welcoming locals back to our bar, outside terrace and restaurant.”

The hotel and its grounds are set to undergo a two-phase redevelopment. Picture: contributed.

The hotel has also confirmed that all event bookings made prior to closure, and for which deposits had been paid, will be honoured over the coming year, with 50 events provisionally being held between now and the end of the year.

Under 7H, the hotel and its grounds will undergo a two-phase redevelopment. The first, which will include investment in hotel infrastructure, guest rooms and public areas, will be followed by a second, longer-term development plan that will focus on the estate in which the hotel is situated and its health centre.

Rekha Sohun, chief commercial officer of 7H, said: “Following an incredibly difficult year for the tourism and hospitality sectors, and as the UK begins to open up, we are excited to be bringing Ardoe House Hotel & Spa back to life.

“By reopening Ardoe’s doors to the public, as well as providing almost 70 jobs and additional supplier opportunities to local individuals and companies, we are reflecting the more positive times we find ourselves in and we look forward to developing this Aberdeen institution as we protect its future.”

