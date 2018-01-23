Architect unveils ambitious building plans for Glasgow

3DReid architects have unveiled a proposal for a speculative office building that they say will link the academic and Merchant City areas of Glasgow and attract new businesses to the city.

The Inovo2 development has been submitted by the company on behalf of Scottish Enterprise, to complement the originations’s initial Inovol development and the Technology and Innovation Centre at Strathclyde University.

An artist's impression of the interior.

3DReid’s plan is for a forward-looking building that reflects modern working behaviour - a flexible, collaborative, people-centred space designed for firms eager to innovate through partnership with both academia and industry.

The proposed building is billed as ‘offering a truly agile mix of space, able to accommodate larger tenants who might need one or more whole floors but nimble enough to provide smart, self-contained suites tailored for small and medium businesses.’

A conference and events space with roof terrace is also plans, for use by both the academic and commercial organisations who use the facility.

Trees and green landscaping, 3DReid says, will “help knit the building into its historic surroundings and create a landmark new space for public activity.”

Inovo2’s central atrium introduces natural light, throughout, and aims to create a relaxed meeting space punctuated by a dramatic feature stairway.