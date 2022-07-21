Arbroath contact centre firm says training academy will help tackle local unemployment

Contact centre operator Journeycall has pushed the button on a training academy in a bid to tackle unemployment across Angus and narrow the digital skills gap.

By Scott Reid
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:30 pm

The Arbroath-based firm, part of ESP Group, provides customer service support and smartcard services for the UK transport industry.

Its four-week, in-person course has been launched to provide local job-seekers with the necessary skills to get back into work and culminate in a guaranteed job interview with the company.

Developed in partnership with Dundee and Angus College and the Angus Local Employability Partnership, the training academy promises to equip participants with key CV and interview skills to secure a new role, as well as “how to be successful in the workplace”.

Theresa Slevin, group chief executive, ESP Group, said: “Having previously collaborated with schools and working groups on developing key skills for young people, we are proud to be taking this one step further with our customer service and contact centre training academy.

“By partnering with Dundee and Angus College and the Angus Local Employability Partnership, our creative scheme not only enriches the local Angus area, but also supports our ambitious growth plans.”

Beginning on August 1, the training academy is open to anyone in Angus that is currently unemployed, including school leavers and those out of work. Courses will run from Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

Caryn Gibson, business partnership manager, Dundee Angus College, said: “For us the success of these academies is twofold; not only do we get to support an ambitious business with their growth plans, we also play a key role in reducing unemployment figures across the region.”

Theresa Slevin, group chief executive, ESP Group. Picture: Paul Reid

AngusDundee
