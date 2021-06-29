Aquaculture supplier Gael Force Group goes for global growth with RBS backing

The Inverness-based firm was founded in 1983 in Stornoway as a creel manufacturer, and has grown into a major maker and supplier of equipment, technology and services for the farming of salmon. It has more than 200 staff based in locations throughout Scotland, England and Canada and also serves the commercial fishing and leisure marine markets.

The company has a strategy to expand into key global markets, with its growth plans supported by Royal Bank of Scotland. The bank has offered a “flexible support package” including working capital loans.

Despite short-term impacts to business due to Covid, R&D investment is seen as being crucial to the group’s plans for the next decade.

Robert Foster, finance director of Gael Force Group, said: “For almost 40 years, we have been driven to partner with our customers, whether it be the established salmon farmer or the hard-working local fishing community – so we know the importance of lasting, trusted relationships.

“It’s something we have in common with the team at Royal Bank of Scotland, who have made the re-banking process as streamlined as possible.”

Barry Fraser, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “As a business and as partners of COP26, Royal Bank of Scotland places a huge importance on sustainability – and the growth plans set out by Gael Force Group reinforced how keen we are to support them on this journey.”

