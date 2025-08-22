“The directors had little choice but to place the business into administration” – Thomas McKay, Begbies Traynor

A Scottish traffic management firm has gone bust with the loss of almost 120 jobs.

Apex Traffic Management, based in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, is a contractor providing road barriers and signage. It has been placed into administration after a petition to Hamilton Sheriff Court by its directors, with the loss of 119 jobs across sites in Scotland and England.

The £9.7 million-revenue business had expanded in recent years to provide traffic management services to venues including Hamilton and Ayr racecourses and the Open at Royal Troon. The firm also operated more than 150 sets of roadwork traffic lights.

The company has now ceased trading and Kenneth Craig and Kevin Mapstone of Begbies Traynor appointed as joint administrators. Apex Traffic Management primarily provided traffic control equipment and services for roadworks and customers included Transport Scotland, Highways England, Amey Construction and Lanes Group.

The joint administrators and Thomas McKay, a partner at Begbies Traynor, will now supervise the consultation process with staff, and oversee the liquidation of the business and its assets.

He said: “The directors had little choice but to place the business into administration after receiving a petition by HMRC for liquidation, and after consultation with the firm’s secured creditor Lloyds Commercial Finance.

“Tightening margins, slower debt recovery and resulting cash flow challenges, as well as increased costs of trading, especially higher minimum wage and employers’ national insurance contributions, had led to the firm being unable to meet its ongoing obligations and the business was simply not viable.”

He added: “Apex was a highly regarded provider of traffic management services on roads and highways across the UK, and we are working closely with all their customers to help ensure that, where ongoing projects were being delivered, these customers can find alternative suppliers to ensure safe operation of the highways.”