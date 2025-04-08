Aon strengthens Scottish team with senior appointment
Bruce previously worked at Aon for 15 years and has returned to the Edinburgh office. Drawing on his 34 years of industry experience, he will be a key member of the Commercial Risk team, reporting to Gavin Carson, regional managing director, Scotland.
In his new role, Bruce will be responsible for supporting Aon’s Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices, devising and implementing growth strategies as well as supporting organisations and individuals to identify, quantify and manage their risk exposure more effectively.
Bruce originally joined Aon in 2000 and progressed to client director, managing a portfolio of large corporate and multinational clients. He also led the team in Edinburgh and contributed significantly to Aon Scotland’s business development efforts. From 2014 onwards, Bruce served as the head of Marsh’s Edinburgh office.
Gavin Carson, regional managing director at Aon, said: “Bruce’s extensive experience uniquely positions him to support our continued growth and investment in Scotland. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we enhance our presence across the region. I am very pleased to welcome Bruce back to Aon and excited to collaborate with him to ensure we continue to offer our clients a high level of service and advice.”