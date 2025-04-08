Aon strengthens Scottish team with senior appointment

Aon has strengthened its team in Scotland with the appointment of Bruce Lees as executive director.

Bruce previously worked at Aon for 15 years and has returned to the Edinburgh office. Drawing on his 34 years of industry experience, he will be a key member of the Commercial Risk team, reporting to Gavin Carson, regional managing director, Scotland.

In his new role, Bruce will be responsible for supporting Aon’s Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices, devising and implementing growth strategies as well as supporting organisations and individuals to identify, quantify and manage their risk exposure more effectively.

Bruce originally joined Aon in 2000 and progressed to client director, managing a portfolio of large corporate and multinational clients. He also led the team in Edinburgh and contributed significantly to Aon Scotland’s business development efforts. From 2014 onwards, Bruce served as the head of Marsh’s Edinburgh office.

Bruce Lees