Another top industry award for Scotia Homes site manager

Site manager Fraser Stephen, received a Quality Award from the National House Building Council.

Fraser Stephen, who works for Scotia Homes on their Chapelpark development in Oldmeldrum, was selected to receive a Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) at their 2022 Pride in the Job Awards.

The awards celebrate site managers who have achieved the very highest standards in UK house building by assessing a range of criteria at thousands of site inspections across the country.

With only 450 winners selected out of over 8,000 entrants in the UK, the recipients are among the country’s best housebuilders.

Mr Stephen, (33), was one of three Scotia Homes managers to win the award for the quality of the homes they are building, and they were among only 47 winners in Scotland.

The site manager will now go through to the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, with the winners announced later this year.

He said: “It’s a real honour to receive a Pride in the Job Award for the second year running.

“The Awards are a personal goal every year and the recognition makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“I am hugely proud of my team who have risen to the ongoing challenges in the construction industry.

"They have gone the extra mile time-and-time again to deliver quality homes and this award is a recognition of their effort.”

This is the first year Scotia has ever won a hat-trick of awards, marking a new company record.

Celebrating the company’s success, Martin Bruce, Managing Director at Scotia Homes, said: “We are immensely proud of Fraser, who has rightly been recognised for his quality of work at the Pride in the Job Awards for the second year running.

Having joined the company in 2005 as an Apprentice Joiner, he has risen through the ranks at Scotia Homes and this award marks him as one of the country’s best housebuilders.

“To have set a new company record - with three winners at this year’s awards - is a real honour and I believe it is a testament of our dedication in delivering high-quality homes across Scotland.”

NHBC Chief Executive Steve Wood said: “For more than 40 years Pride in the Job has been an important part of our work to help drive construction quality.

“At NHBC we believe that the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team has the greatest influence on the quality of the finished home.

"By promoting friendly rivalry, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence, Pride in the Job supports the delivery of homes of the highest quality.

“Congratulations to all the 2022 Pride in the Job Quality Award winners.

"They are an inspiration to us all and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

Chapelpark is a 62-house development of three and four bedroom contemporary homes.