Animal feed specialist Harbro partners with Convent Capital to drive growth and ensure long-term success

Harbro, leading animal feed supplier based in Scotland, has partnered with Convent Capital, an investment firm specialising in the agri-food sector, to grow its presence in the UK agriculture supply market and secure long-term growth.

With nearly 50 years of experience, Harbro is renowned for its expertise in precision nutrition and specialty feed solutions. The company sees significant growth opportunities in the evolving livestock feed sector and is teaming up with Convent Capital to seize these opportunities, drive innovation, and lead industry advancements.

Chris Baxter, CEO of Harbro, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Convent Capital. This partnership will help us unlock new growth area and ensure the long-term future of the Harbro brand and business. As our industry faces considerable changes and opportunities in the next few years, we are well- positioned to lead these developments. This will allow us to continue to deliver high-quality solutions to our customers.”

The partnership underscores Harbro’s commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for livestock nutrition while maintaining its core values of customer focus, innovation, and long-term stability. Harbro will continue to be managed by the existing executive and management teams, ensuring consistency and continuity for customers and employees.

Maarten Meijnen, Founding Partner at Convent Capital, added: “Harbro is an established market leader in quality livestock nutrition and specialty feed, and we are excited to support them on their journey of growth and innovation. At Convent Capital, we believe in generating both financial returns and positive environmental impact by supporting businesses dedicated to improving the sustainability and efficiency of the food system. Harbro’s focus on innovative, performance-driven and sustainable nutrition, coupled with its leadership in research, strongly aligns with this mission.”