Angus hailed as property hotspot for energy firms

Angus has been hailed as a property hotspot for the oil and gas market following investment by commercial property firm JJKS Estates.

The firm is one of the area’s most active commercial property investors. Its portfolio comprises more than 20 acres of industrial sites which are predominantly located in Angus and includes key assets in Montrose, Brechin and the surrounding areas.

The company said recent property acquisitions had opened up opportunities in the area for new oil and gas businesses to set up shop.

JJKS Estates director Kevin Mackie said: “The uplift in the wider energy sector is now filtering through to the commercial property sector, with many service companies now having the confidence to make property decisions.”

Andrew Dandie, a partner at property adviser Graham & Sibbald, added: “The completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route has really opened up the Angus industrial market with journey times to the main commercial areas of Aberdeen dramatically reduced.

“As a result we expect to see increased activity in the Angus market especially for towns such as Brechin.”