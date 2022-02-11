Angus gin maker cheers major US export deal covering 27 states

Eight months since successfully launching in mainland Europe, the brand is pushing into the potentially lucrative US market.

The firm has partnered with Total Wine & More to sell its Original and Gunshot gins in 229 stores across 27 states.

Founded in 2015, Gin Bothy uses traditional methods of production to deliver its premium gin products. It has since won a string of awards.

The new partnership will double the company’s current production and a full-time production manager will be employed to cope with demand. The first export will contain 6,000 units, all with Gin Bothy’s personal touch of being numbered, batched and poured by hand in Scotland.

Founder Kim Cameron said: “We’re thrilled to be growing our stateside customer base in 2022 and we have set our sights on Canada next. We hope to spread the Bothy love even further afield in the coming years, as we continue to expand our export adventure and develop our global network.”

Talks originally began at Gleneagles Hotel’s Showcasing Scotland event, organised by Scotland Food & Drink and government agency Scottish Development International (SDI), in 2019, where some of the world’s largest food and drinks buyers were in attendance.

Cameron added: “It’s taken time and persistence, but we are finally there.”

Daniel Crowe, co-founder of Food Export International, said: “We’re thrilled to see the gin awakening trickle across from the UK and take hold of the USA. In 2021, over ten million nine-litre cases of gin were sold in the US, making this the fifth highest sales volume in the spirits industry.

“With Scotland’s gin accounting for 70 per cent of the UK’s production, it’s clear that the Scots are the experts. The impressive awards and compelling Scottish heritage definitely make Gin Bothy stand out from competitors.

“We’re pleased that Total Wine & More will be Gin Bothy’s gateway to American customers,” he added.

With the initial launch taking place in Texas, and a state-by-state launch planned thereafter, Cameron will be rolling out the firm’s Gunshot gin product during Texas’ rodeo season.

