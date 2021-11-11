Angus-based high-end soft fruit brand AVA Berries sees sales ripen

The berry specialist, whose products rank among the premium lines of Aldi, Marks and Spencer, Co-op, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s nationwide, said it sold more than 3.6 million punnets of its strawberries during this year’s season, up by almost 700,000 on last year.

The brand accelerated growth with the likes of a partnership with McQueen Dairies that saw AVA do doorstep drops of strawberries with milk during lockdown, and a link-up with Edinburgh’s Mademoiselle Macaron to create a luxury strawberry macaron.

AVA says its extraordinary varieties have been bred through the Angus Soft Fruits Breeding Program, which was set up in the mid-1990s, and are grown by an exclusive group on the North-east coast of Scotland with flavour, yield, and sustainability in mind.

“New varieties only receive the AVA stamp of approval if they meet the highest standards in appearance, taste and juiciness,” says the firm.

Jill Witheyman, head of marketing at AVA Berries, commented: “We always anticipated these last couple of years would be tougher with people under restrictions and potentially less inclined to explore the supermarket shelves.

"However, we have been pleasantly surprised to see the love for our strawberries continue to grow. We really do believe AVA Berries are the best on the market, and, clearly, British consumers agree.”

She also said the firm has “some exciting announcements on the horizon, hoping to encourage more people to enjoy the perfect taste of an Ava strawberry”.

