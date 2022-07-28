Angus 3D-printing specialist invests in people, equipment and bigger base

Angus 3D Solutions hopes the move will help it achieve turnover growth of more than 20 per cent by the end of 2023.

The firm, led by manufacturing veteran Andy Simpson, has started implementing its new growth plan with its first apprentice, local school leaver Ritchie Webster, beginning his four-year modern apprenticeship at Dundee & Angus College next Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simpson said: “I’m delighted to be able to create local jobs as part of my new growth plan, which aims to take our turnover past £400,000 by the end of 2023.

“Aside from passing on the crucial career start I once received myself, having Ritchie doing his modern apprenticeship while working with us will allow us to develop our capabilities further through him - specifically additional cutting-edge skills in additive manufacturing (3D-printing).

“While we’re grateful for the excellent support we’ve had from Angus Council over the years, the larger premises at Montrose Road Industrial Estate are better suited to our current and future needs and will enable us to increase production capacity to realise our forecast growth.”

Angus 3D Solutions was formed in January 2017 by Simpson and his wife Jacqueline. It supports and services the manufacturing industry in Scotland with clients including WL Gore, Johnstons of Elgin and Intelligent Growth Solutions.

In February 2020, the business became part of The Angus Solutions Group along with sister company Angus Machining Solutions, which provides outsourced machining and manufacturing.