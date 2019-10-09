Anderson Strathern expands Glasgow practice with bolt-on deal

Anderson Strathern, the mid-tier Scottish legal firm, has agreed a bolt-on deal with specialist Glasgow law practice Hardy Macphail.

The deal will see Hardy Macphail, which was founded in 1998, merge its operations with Anderson Strathern’s Glasgow office.

Eilidh Knox, Michael Ritchie, Murray McCall, Julie Macphail and John Hardy. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Hardy Macphail has a headcount of ten, including three partners, and has a mix of small and medium-sized firms on its books as well as private clients.

It specialises in litigation, private client, commercial property and residential conveyancing. The firm operates across Glasgow, the west of Scotland, the Central Belt and Fife.

Edinburgh-headquartered Anderson Strathern has a history of combining organic growth with expansion through acquisition and in 2016 agreed mergers with Glasgow-based Jeffrey Aitken and Edinburgh-based ADLP.

Top clients

Last December, Anderson Strathern reported increased turnover of £22.8 million and profits up by 10 per cent. Its client base includes the Scottish Government, Ineos, Buccleuch Estates, Clyde Gateway and Apex Hotels.

Managing partner Murray McCall said: “Hardy Macphail has built an excellent reputation in the market with a loyal client base and the deal meets our strategic objective of bolting on profitable practices which help us to expand our SME [small and medium-sized enterprise] base.

“It’s also noteworthy that the team provide a premier service for generations of families across Scotland and this is a great fit with our sector-leading private client offering.”

Julie Macphail, who becomes a director at Anderson Strathern, said: “The partners and I at Hardy Macphail are delighted to be joining Anderson Strathern who share our commitment to providing a high quality service and we see this as an opportunity to offer an enhanced range of services to our clients.”

In March, Anderson Strathern’s Brexit group released a white paper, entitled “Taking the temperature of Scottish business pre-Brexit”, which revealed that many of Scotland’s companies, particularly SMEs, had made little or no plan for the UK’s departure from the EU, while a majority of respondents were concerned about the loss of EU staff.

Brexit aid

The firm’s Brexit group is actively advising SMEs and larger organisations as they prepare for a range of Brexit outcomes.

Last month, Anderson Strathern announced a raft of promotions, including at partner level, sealing a year of solid growth.

The firm unveiled three new partner appointments and a senior associate promotion, while three senior solicitors moved up to associate level and five solicitors were promoted to senior solicitor. It also retained all of its second year trainees.

