Anderson Strathern backing Edinburgh tech outfit Amiqus

Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has invested in Edinburgh-based legal tech partnership Amiqus.

A partnership between the pair will see Amiqus provide identity verification software that will enable Anderson Strathern’s clients to undergo secure compliance processes from their own devices.

The Amiqus team has developed software through which regulated professions can request, analyse and manage documentation.

Anderson Strathern, which has 52 partners and more than 240 employees across Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian, has invested an undisclosed sum in Amiqus via the Equity Gap angel syndicate that the firm joined earlier this year.

The investment marks the law firm’s second investment through its AS Capital division with the team identifying Amiqus as a partner to help it develop digital legal services for the future.

Anderson Strathern chair Bruce Farquhar said: “Amiqus ID verification software will enable us to provide a smoother and more secure client experience.

We’ve also chosen to invest in Amiqus and collaborate with them because we recognise the increasing importance of digital and web-based services for the future delivery of legal services.

“The online space offers the prospect of widening access to justice in the future and we’re also keen to support local businesses with great ideas for impact.”

He added: “We are the first law firm globally to sign up for The World’s Big Sleep Out in conjunction with Meritas and Social Bite and we’re very interested in the work that Amiqus is doing with ProxyAddress to help people at risk of homelessness access vital services.”

Amiqus chief executive Callum Murray said: “We’re building a world class compliance and ‘onboarding’ product as a first step towards supporting professional services into new ways of working. I’m pleased that we’re able to do this from Scotland with ongoing investment and support from Equity Gap, Scottish Investment Bank, key individuals and our existing investors.

“It’s important that our purpose, values and approach towards inclusive growth match that of our investors as well as our clients and the people who interact with our products.

“We’re working as a technology partner to enable the ProxyAddress pilot which is part of an FCA approved pilot scheme in London and we’re keen to see how this may evolve in working with local authorities across Scotland alongside advice and support from Anderson Strathern.”

Last month, Anderson Strathern agreed a bolt-on deal with specialist Glasgow law practice Hardy Macphail.

The deal will see Hardy Macphail, which was founded in 1998, merge its operations with Anderson Strathern’s Glasgow office.

Edinburgh-headquartered Anderson Strathern has a history of combining organic growth with expansion through acquisition and in 2016 agreed mergers with Glasgow-based Jeffrey Aitken and Edinburgh-based ADLP.

Last December, Anderson Strathern reported increased turnover of £22.8 million and profits up by 10 per cent. Its client base includes Ineos and Buccleuch Estates.

