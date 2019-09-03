Anderson Anderson & Brown takes top billing for Scots dealmaking volumes

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the chartered accountant and business advisory firm, has emerged as the most active dealmaker in Scotland in the first half of 2019.

The firm’s corporate finance team completed the greatest number of deals in the six-month period from January to June, topping the league table with 21 completed agreements.

The deals completed by Aberdeen-headquartered AAB, which has a rapidly growing Edinburgh practice, spanned a number of sectors across the country, including oil and gas, food and drink, technology, construction, healthcare and business services.

Some of the deals outlined in the latest Scottish Business Insider dealmakers tables include DC Thomson Media’s acquisition of PSP Media, equity fundraising for Project Heather (the new Scottish Stock Exchange), the disposal of Rainbow Services to Grosvenor Health and Social Care and the merger of Inspire Catering with CH&Co’s Scottish operations.

Douglas Martin, head of corporate finance at AAB, said: “The Scottish Business Insider deals tables are a great benchmark of the scale of deal activity occurring across Scotland, and we are delighted that our highly entrepreneurial team continues to be recognised as the most active accountants amongst the deal-making community.

“We are grateful to our clients who continue to trust us with these important transactions, and for the support we receive from our contacts across Scotland and further afield.

“We have invested heavily in our growing and dynamic team in recent months and it is an exciting time for us.”