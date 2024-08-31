Female founders received only 2 per cent of venture capital invested in Europe and the US in 2023

First female board member at the Scottish FA has lessons to share

Through our longstanding advisory work with St Andrews-based investment firm Eos, we had the opportunity to meet Eos partner Ana Stewart a few years’ back, from memory the first time around was with our go-to contact at the firm, Mark Beaumont, and very possibly at Contini’s in Edinburgh.

I have yet to meet anyone who doesn’t like Ana, and I’d worry about anyone who bucks the trend. Then there’s obviously her acumen as an entrepreneur, investor and non-exec, with those NXD roles including a notable first as the first ever female board member at the Scottish FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arguably, Ana is now best known for chairing and co-authoring Pathways: a new approach for women in entrepreneurship, commissioned by Kate Forbes in 2022 – at that time the Scottish Government’s finance secretary – which was subsequently published the following year in February.

Nick Freer is the founding director of corporate PR agency the Freer Consultancy

During 2023, our agency became a key adviser to Ana, managing PR and comms, with former BBC broadcaster and associate Vanessa Collingridge and I managing a series of events and related media coverage, advising on overall strategy, leading to the creation of Pathways Forward to help guide the recommendations of the Stewart Report towards tangible outcomes and effective change.

Next week, Pathways stages the inaugural Female Founders Growth Summit at RBS Gogarburn which, Stewart says, “brings our scale-up founders together with the investment community and is focused on energising this often challenging growth stage of the founder journey”.

Our press announcement earlier this week illustrates how far Pathways has come in 18 months, with Pathways “Pledge partners” – who now include Deloitte, Scottish Enterprise, the University of Strathclyde, the Scottish National Investment Bank, CodeBase and many others – committing to a number of measures, ranging from the capture and publication of enhanced gender data to evidential increases in female participation rates.

When in Bordeaux...

On our summer holiday this year, we travelled to Southwest France, about an hour’s drive west of Toulouse. Out in the sticks with no WiFi or TV, it was an interesting experiment for the family. Ironically, it was difficult to watch the Olympics that were taking place only a few hundred miles north in Paris, but on the night of the men’s 1,500m final we huddled into the back of a nearby cafe with locals to watch Josh Kerr’s bittersweet silver medal performance. Work wise, a couple of urgent matters arose, but by hook or by crook, I was able to jump on a few calls and exchange the necessary emails.

On a trip to Bordeaux, taking a TGV train to the capital of France’s Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, an Airbnb with fully functioning WiFi brought smiles back to young faces. Alas, those same young faces found it difficult to be torn away from their devices when we ventured out to find a restaurant on the first nightin the city often described as ‘Petit Paris’.

To my shock and horror, the majority of our “hangry” bunch decided on an Italian restaurant, and to make matters worse there was not a single Bordeaux on the wine menu... sacre bleu! Fortunately, we found an authentic local restaurant the next night, the Bordeaux flowed, and I would jump at the chance to return to this charming city.