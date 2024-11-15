Ambion expands Scottish presence to drive low-carbon heating in social housing

Ambion Heating, a leading provider of low-carbon infrared heating systems, is expanding its presence in Scotland with the appointment of Denis Harley as Business Development Manager.

This strategic move underscores Ambion Heating's commitment to helping social housing providers across Scotland meet the challenges of decarbonisation and prepare for the upcoming Social Housing Net Zero Standard.

With over 500,000 social housing properties in Scotland reliant on mains gas, innovative solutions are needed to achieve ambitious net zero targets. Ambion's heat panels and unique technology offer an affordable low-carbon solution, particularly for smaller homes, maisonettes, and multi-occupancy buildings where heat pumps may not be suitable due to space constraints or affordability.

Ambion is not entirely new to Scotland. In a project with Fife Council, Ambion's system was successfully installed in 3 high-rise blocks of 47 flats.

"I'm thrilled to join Ambion and bring this game-changing technology to more social housing providers in Scotland," says Denis, who brings extensive experience in the sector.

“The biggest thing that attracted me to Ambion was addressing fuel poverty, which a frighteningly high number of Scottish householders are experiencing.

This system is not only cost-effective for tenants but also ideal for properties where space constraints limit other options. Having worked for many years within the social housing supply chain, I am acutely aware of the need to ensure that local authorities and Registered Social Landlords get the best value."

Ambion's heating system uses dynamic pulsing technology to precisely control temperature, ensuring optimal comfort while minimising energy consumption. This results in consistent warmth, reduced dampness and mould, and a healthier living environment for tenants, while also providing significant cost savings for residents and housing providers.

The system is also designed to integrate seamlessly with solar panels and battery storage, creating a future-proof solution for net zero homes. The panels can utilise up to 29% of the solar energy generated, leading to a reduction in grid electricity usage and operating costs of up to 17%, even without a battery.

Ambion is committed to supporting Scottish social housing providers in meeting the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing milestones. The company is actively building partnerships with other innovators to bring comprehensive solutions to improve energy efficiency for smaller homes within the social housing sector.