Amazon Academy debuts in Dunfermline to support small Scottish businesses

Tech giant Amazon will host a free event in Fife to help Scottish businesses raise their online presence and drive sales at home and overseas.

The Amazon Academy, run in collaboration with small business support network Enterprise Nation, will be held at the tech giant’s Dunfermline fulfilment centre for the first time on 20 August.

The initiative aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to increase their online sales, build a digital brand and reach new international markets.

Since launching in 2016, the Amazon Academy has supported more than 1,500 SMEs and entrepreneurs across the UK learn how to grow their businesses through greater digital adoption.

Graham Allison, general manager at the Dunfermline base, said: “We know that some of the most inventive and innovative small businesses in Scotland are based right here in Dunfermline and that’s why we’re bringing the Amazon Academy Scotland to our town.

“The academy has one aim – to help businesses in our community grow by embracing digital technology.”

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, which provides advice and support for more than 70,000 British SMEs, added: “Websites like Amazon are a great way for SMEs in Scotland to break into international markets, and Amazon’s Academy event in Dunfermline perfectly mirrors our mission to help local SMEs grow their business online.

“By embracing digital technology for export sales, business can reach their potential more quickly and efficiently and I’m looking forward to meeting hundreds of SMEs and entrepreneurs at the event as we help them expand their horizons with talks, workshops and more.”