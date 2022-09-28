Alzheimer’s research centre eyeing more clinics following eight-figure investment

The business will now be known as NeuroClin, paving the way for the organisation to open more centres across the UK and expand its areas of clinical research into other neurological conditions.

Founded in 1999, Glasgow Memory Clinic has over the years contributed significantly to many key research projects. With the substantial investment now made at its new Eurocentral HQ, the organisation will further strengthen its position as a centre of excellence in clinical research and development in neurodegenerative diseases.

NeuroClin has revealed its new chairman as global pharma executive Jeff Thomis, bringing “decades of experience in drug discovery, clinical development and commercialisation” to the role.

Thomis played a major role in the development and registration of a number of novel drugs at Bristol-Myers Squibb and was president of global clinical development services at Quintiles. He has been the chair of several pharma service companies and is currently on the board of Nasdaq-listed ThermoGenesis.

He said: “Glasgow Memory Clinic is a leading global centre and a pioneer for the conduct of Alzheimer’s clinical studies. Now with the expansion into other areas of neurology, from our new clinic and the planned opening of other locations, it is a very exciting time for us on our journey to expand our expertise in other areas of neurology clinical research.