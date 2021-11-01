Alva-based life sciences firm Omega secures deal with Covid-testing firm

Medical diagnostics company Omega has inked a partnership with a firm that specialises in fit-to-fly testing that is “one of the UK’s fastest-growing and largest in-clinic and mobile test-providers for Covid-19”.

By Emma Newlands
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:45 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Alva-based Omega, whose offering also spans kits covering food intolerances, allergies, and enabling people with HIV to test their immune systems, has teamed up with Liverpool-based Dam Health.

Under the agreement, which is initially for a year, Omega will exclusively supply its Visitect professional use Covid-19 antigen tests to Dam Health’s 100-plus clinics throughout the UK and Europe. It has one clinic in Scotland, in Glasgow, and overall is currently using about 200,000 in-clinic Covid tests a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Life sciences firm Omega Diagnostics widens losses but hopeful over demand for C...
Omega says it hopes the partnership could be broadened to cover more of its products. Picture: contributed.

Omega, which recently said it remains “well positioned for exciting growth”, has already received an initial purchase order in excess of £750,000 to supply Visitect tests to Dam Health.

Colin King, chief executive of Omega Diagnostics, said: "Reaching a commercial agreement with a leading and fast-growing testing provider is a major milestone for the company in bringing our gold-standard test to market and we look forward to working collaboratively with Dam Health and are hopeful that this partnership can be broadened to cover more of Omega’s products, not just in the Covid space.”

Professor Frank Joseph, Dam Health’s medical director, described Omega’s antigen test as a “market-leader”. He added that “bringing together two home-grown companies to provide this solution is testament to the incredible medical and scientific innovation happening right here in the UK”.

Analysts Mark Brewer and Arshad Ahad of house broker FinnCap said the partnership is one facto supportive of “strong growth” by Omega in 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Liverpool
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.