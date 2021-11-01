Alva-based life sciences firm Omega secures deal with Covid-testing firm

Alva-based Omega, whose offering also spans kits covering food intolerances, allergies, and enabling people with HIV to test their immune systems, has teamed up with Liverpool-based Dam Health.

Under the agreement, which is initially for a year, Omega will exclusively supply its Visitect professional use Covid-19 antigen tests to Dam Health’s 100-plus clinics throughout the UK and Europe. It has one clinic in Scotland, in Glasgow, and overall is currently using about 200,000 in-clinic Covid tests a month.

Omega says it hopes the partnership could be broadened to cover more of its products. Picture: contributed.

Omega, which recently said it remains “well positioned for exciting growth”, has already received an initial purchase order in excess of £750,000 to supply Visitect tests to Dam Health.

Colin King, chief executive of Omega Diagnostics, said: "Reaching a commercial agreement with a leading and fast-growing testing provider is a major milestone for the company in bringing our gold-standard test to market and we look forward to working collaboratively with Dam Health and are hopeful that this partnership can be broadened to cover more of Omega’s products, not just in the Covid space.”

Professor Frank Joseph, Dam Health’s medical director, described Omega’s antigen test as a “market-leader”. He added that “bringing together two home-grown companies to provide this solution is testament to the incredible medical and scientific innovation happening right here in the UK”.

Analysts Mark Brewer and Arshad Ahad of house broker FinnCap said the partnership is one facto supportive of “strong growth” by Omega in 2022.

