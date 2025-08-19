Altius Group secures top 10 position in Scotland’s M&A rankings
Operating through its specialist advisory brands including Bruce & Co, Altius Corporate Finance and Redwoods Dowling Kerr, Altius Group provides tailored expertise across a wide range of sectors. From healthcare and childcare, to hospitality, retail and corporate, the Group has become a trusted partner for business owners seeking strategic sales and acquisitions.
Bruce & Co has been a key driver of the Group’s success in Scotland, with a strong track record in retail, hospitality and leisure.
With a strong performance in the first half of 2025 and a growing pipeline of business sales activity, Altius Group is set to build on this momentum and further strengthen its presence across the UK.