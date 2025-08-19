Altius Group secures top 10 position in Scotland’s M&A rankings

By Ignatius Bowskill Dutkiewicz
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Altius Group Secures Top 10 Position in Scotland
Altius Group has been recognised as one of the top ten advisers in Scotland in the Experian M&A MarketIQ Review for H1 2025. The achievement highlights the Group’s continued growth across the UK, with top ten recognition also secured in Wales and four regions in England, as well as the UK as a whole.

Operating through its specialist advisory brands including Bruce & Co, Altius Corporate Finance and Redwoods Dowling Kerr, Altius Group provides tailored expertise across a wide range of sectors. From healthcare and childcare, to hospitality, retail and corporate, the Group has become a trusted partner for business owners seeking strategic sales and acquisitions.

Bruce & Co has been a key driver of the Group’s success in Scotland, with a strong track record in retail, hospitality and leisure.

With a strong performance in the first half of 2025 and a growing pipeline of business sales activity, Altius Group is set to build on this momentum and further strengthen its presence across the UK.

