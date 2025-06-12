Alloa opticians introduces weekly hearing clinics

Specsavers opticians in Alloa is now offering weekly audiology appointments after joining forces with another Specsavers store in Falkirk.

Specsavers Alloa, located on the High Street, has launched the service in response to the rapid growth of demand for ear and hearing healthcare services in the area.

Ear wax removal is available every second Saturday, while general audiology appointments will be available every Thursday at the store, based on the High Street.

Claudia McCue – audiology director at the Specsavers Falkirk store – will be heading up the new clinic.

(FROM L-R) Emma Divers, Claudia McCue, and Lynne Sangster

Emma Divers, retail director at Specsavers Alloa, says: ‘We’re delighted to be able to welcome Claudia to the store every week to provide the people of Alloa with audiology services – she has already been met with a warm reception from our customers who have been pushing for regular hearing clinics at the store.

‘It really is vital we look after our hearing, just like we would our eye health, so I’m thrilled we can now care for both at the store.’

It is estimated that there are approximately 850,000 people in Scotland living with hearing loss, with several factors having contributed to this, including common daily occurrences such as exposure to loud noises and cleaning your ears with cotton buds.

Claudia, who has ten years of audiology experience, added: ‘Unfortunately many people ignore the signs of hearing loss – it can come on gradually, or happen suddenly, which is why it’s so important to have regular hearing checks to stay ahead.

‘After performing a hearing check on customers and learning more about their lifestyle, we can offer help and advice on all options that best suit the individual’s needs.’