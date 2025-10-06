All great business ideas start with a brave first step

Business Gateway exists to help move anyone with an idea from ambition to action, says Gail Macgregor

Scotland has always been a nation of ideas. From breakthroughs in medicine to advances in technology, our history is full of innovators who have shaped the world we live in today. But we must remember that every great business starts the same way – with someone brave enough to take the first step.

That first step can be daunting. An idea on its own is rarely enough and turning it into a viable business requires more than just passion. To succeed, new founders need planning, confidence and practical support. That’s why Business Gateway exists – to help move anyone with an idea from ambition to action.

This September, Business Gateway launched the very first Scottish Start-Up Month. The aim was simple: to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit and encourage more people to explore the opportunities of starting their own business. With support from leaders like Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart, as well as a range of business founders across the country, the campaign shined a spotlight on the next generation of Scottish businesses.

New founders need planning, confidence and practical support (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Business Gateway offers a wide range of free, practical support, from one-to-one advice via local offices, to business plan reviews and access to market research. Our Planning To Start tool gives aspiring founders a personalised start-up toolkit, helping them test their readiness, connect with resources and link with tailored, local support. For many – almost 7,000 last year, to be precise – this support has been the difference between a good idea staying on the shelf and a new business taking flight.

Scotland is rich in creativity and ambition, but we need to make sure the door is open to everyone. That means ensuring that women, underrepresented groups and those in rural and island communities all feel they can play a part in Scotland’s economic success. The more diverse our businesses, the stronger our economy will be.

The future of Scotland’s economy will not only be driven by large corporations. It will also depend on the energy of people starting up businesses in every part of the country. Business Gateway is here to provide the advice and connections that make those businesses possible.

So, if you have ever thought about starting your own venture, take the first step. The support is here. The community is here. Scotland is ready for your idea.