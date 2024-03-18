All eyes on Annan opticians following refurbishment

James Kidner Opticians, a well-respected opticians situated on High Street in the heart of Annan, has been serving the eyes of the community for more than 30 years.

During the first weeks of March, from the 2nd until the 13th, the practice briefly closed for a refurbishment that aimed to modernise the interior of the practice and allow for new services to be brought into the limelight.

Following the refurbishment, James Kidner Opticians are now offering hearing care services and have expanded their frame and product range.

From left, James Kidner, Peter Telfer, Derek Michael, Alistair Duff.

Peter Telfer, managing director of James Kidner Opticians, added: “Over the years, we’ve constantly pushed to provide the best service possible to our patients.

“We felt that this was the perfect opportunity to give the space a bit of love, allowing us to continue to maintain the high standard of eyecare that our patients recognise here while also expanding our services to ensure that the community is cared for in every corner of both eyecare and hearing care.”

The practice reopened with an open day on March 15 for both the practice team and members of the local community to join in the celebrations of the firm's new look.

Attendees at the event were treated to complimentary drinks and cake, while the team showcased their full range of Woow frames and held a giveaway for a pair of sunglasses.

James Kidner, the original founder of the opticians was also in attendance and had the honour of performing a ribbon cutting to mark a new era of enhanced eyecare and hearing care at the newly refurbished practice.

Alistair Duff, clinical director, said: “The whole team work really hard to ensure that our patient’s needs are met and we’re all incredibly excited to be able to elevate that service even further following the refurbishment.