Aldi Scotland manager celebrates quarter century of service

Linlithgow Aldi Assistant Store Manager Emma Ross is celebrating a remarkable long service milestone as she marks 25 years with the retailer.

Emma first joined Aldi in 2000 as a Store Assistant at the Fleetwood store, expecting it to be a short-term role. However, a love for the fast-paced environment and strong team culture saw her stay, building a long and successful career.

Reflecting on her journey, Emma said: "When I started with Aldi, I thought the job would tide me over until I found something I really wanted to do, but I actually found that here.”

While the years have gone by in a flash for Emma, she admits a lot has changed in the years since she began, adding, “Back then, we had to memorise all the prices and enter them manually. No scanning, no shortcuts! It was intense, but I loved the pace and the people around me."

Linlithgow Aldi Assistant Store Manager Emma Ross

Over the years, Emma has worked in stores across the country, progressing to Assistant Store Manager and moving to Scotland in 2014, transferring to Bathgate and eventually making Linlithgow her home store.

Her Aldi career is only one part of her inspiring story. Last year, Emma celebrated a milestone 50th birthday with her family, a celebration made even more special after being given the all-clear from ovarian cancer.

"Last year was a big one for me," she shared. "Turning 50 and being cancer-free made it a truly unforgettable moment. I honestly couldn’t have got through the diagnosis without the team at Linlithgow, they’ve been incredible. I’ve made lifelong friends here."

To mark her anniversary, Emma took a well-earned week off to celebrate with her daughter and grandchildren. On her return, the Linlithgow team surprised her with a celebration party, complete with cupcakes featuring a photo of Emma from her early days at Aldi and a bottle of champagne to commemorate the occasion.

"It was such a lovely surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all!" Emma said. "I feel very lucky to work with such a brilliant, supportive group of people.

“I’d like to say here’s to another 25, but I’m not sure if I’ve got it in me. Never say never!”