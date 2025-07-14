Aldi revealed as Scotland’s second biggest supermarket by volume

Aldi Scotland has overtaken Asda for the first time to become Scotland’s second largest supermarket by volume, new data from Kantar has revealed.

The discount retailer’s volume share of the grocery market has increased to 11.7%, commanding a higher volume market share than Co-op (8.9%), Sainsbury’s (7.4%), Lidl (9.6%), Morrisons (8.9%) and Asda (11.5%) in Scotland, behind only Tesco (25.2%). The data, collected by research body Kantar, looked at volume market share over a 12-week period until 15 June 2025.

Aldi’s growth in Scotland is testament to its commitment to Scottish sourcing and the growing popularity of shopping local. Aldi works with more than 90 Scottish suppliers and stocks 450 Scottish products, with a commitment to showcasing the best produce that Scotland’s food and drink industry has to offer.

This was recognised at the 2024 Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, where Aldi won the ‘Best for Scottish’ award for the third time. Additionally, results from the last three NFU Shelfwatch surveys ranked Aldi as the top supermarket in Scotland for stocking Scottish produce.

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: "Reaching this milestone is a proud moment for Aldi in Scotland, reflecting the strength of our continued growth. This data reveals the trust customers are placing in us every day, turning to us for top quality products at affordable prices.